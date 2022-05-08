BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $215,625.00

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $465,395.73 and approximately $215,625.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,586.93 or 0.99925526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00019852 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001359 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,177 coins and its circulating supply is 893,389 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

