BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Increased to €72.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €70.00 ($73.68) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($73.26) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.43.

BNPQY opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

