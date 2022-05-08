BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €64.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €64.30 ($67.68) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNP. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €50.59 ($53.25) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a one year high of €69.17 ($72.81). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.02.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.