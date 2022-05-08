BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 22,697 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,697 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $25,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

