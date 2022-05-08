BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 10,295 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $22,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

