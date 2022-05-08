BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $23.63 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,013 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

