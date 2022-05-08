BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $13,689,175. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $171.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

