BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 209.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,349 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,806,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,779,000 after buying an additional 50,315 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,743,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,408,000 after buying an additional 167,528 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.12.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

