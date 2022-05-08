Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Acquires C$26,741.50 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,320,623.90.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 35,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$21,477.50.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 137,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$84,940.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$2,550.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 173,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$101,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 166,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$80,842.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 20,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$8,120.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 65,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$25,285.00.

BAU traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,411. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$37.20 million and a PE ratio of -12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

