Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 51,151,732 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £15.98 million and a PE ratio of 1.90.
About Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU)
