Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Tops $36,262.51 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $36,262.51 and $11,607.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,078,342.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00291480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00188933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00558458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038727 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,598.03 or 2.01507309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.