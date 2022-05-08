Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.35)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $624.0-625.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.69 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.13) EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.48.
Shares of BILL stock traded down $31.24 on Friday, hitting $121.00. 9,613,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $109.09 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day moving average of $232.09.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total transaction of $298,138.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
