Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in eBay by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 67,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 519,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 29,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,281,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.