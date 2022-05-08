Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.1% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.10. 2,074,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $594.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.78. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

