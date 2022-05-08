Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

