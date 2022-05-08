Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $4.83 on Friday, hitting $107.69. 9,213,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879,230. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.51%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

