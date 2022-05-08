Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.9% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 24,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,641,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,110. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

