Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,912,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

