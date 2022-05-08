Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,948,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.15. 3,129,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,008. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.89 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.