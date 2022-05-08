Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $25.76 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00104865 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 113,899,480 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

