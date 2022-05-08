Bata (BTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $756.00

Bata (BTA) traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 65.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $413,845.11 and $756.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00276380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00015656 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003094 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.