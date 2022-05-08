Barings LLC Takes $346,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,987 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in VMware by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 151,292 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 89,061 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in VMware by 3,203.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP lifted its position in VMware by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 156,483 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $100.63 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

