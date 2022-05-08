Barings LLC Sells 249 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $127.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average of $145.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.