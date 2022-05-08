Barings LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,780,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after buying an additional 1,694,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,446,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,636,000 after buying an additional 1,402,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,959,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

