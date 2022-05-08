Barings LLC Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 297,485 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

