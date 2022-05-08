Barings LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Barings LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 409,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102,817 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $175,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.34 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.