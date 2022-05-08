Barings LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $244.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.26. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

