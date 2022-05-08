Barings LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Barings LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.11.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.92. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

