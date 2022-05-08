Barings LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Barings LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,165 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $177.58 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

