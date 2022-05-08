Barings LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Barings LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after purchasing an additional 205,523 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.