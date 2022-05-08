Barclays Cuts Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target to €15.50

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €17.00 ($17.89) to €15.50 ($16.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BGAOY. Citigroup lowered shares of Proximus from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.00) to €20.50 ($21.58) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.0935 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

