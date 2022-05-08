Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.