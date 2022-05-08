Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ball by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.