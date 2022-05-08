Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.0281 on Exchanges

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $317,271.93 and $127.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,543,308.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.42 or 0.00350208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00193917 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00550572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038930 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,240.63 or 1.96816151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

