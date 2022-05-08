Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

AXNX traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. 1,233,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $317,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,430,000 after buying an additional 135,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axonics by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axonics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axonics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,564,000 after buying an additional 78,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.