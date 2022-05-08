Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Cap of $120,084.62

Axe (AXE) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $120,084.62 and approximately $32.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00288172 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.