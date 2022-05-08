AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 68.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded up 0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of 8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of 13.54. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 27.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVDX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.27.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AvidXchange stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

