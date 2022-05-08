AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.
AVEO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 373,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,631. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.
Several research firms have commented on AVEO. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.
