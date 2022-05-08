Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 267.69% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%.

AVTX stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Friday. 1,313,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,010. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 834,000 shares of company stock valued at $598,610 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

