Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.00% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 269,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,634. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUTL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

