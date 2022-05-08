Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

AUPH opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after buying an additional 3,080,674 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

