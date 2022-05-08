Atomic Wallet Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $10,283.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012202 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,433.56 or 0.99945306 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00187169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

