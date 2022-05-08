Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Lessened by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.90. 1,356,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.