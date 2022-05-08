Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$3.25

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

ATH opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$83,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

