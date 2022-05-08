Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

ATRA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,313. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.92.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 103,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 126,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

