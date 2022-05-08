Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

ASTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Astec Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,964. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $956.34 million, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

