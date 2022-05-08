Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will post $591.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.00 million and the highest is $605.39 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $637.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of ASH traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,157. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.87. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $67,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $60,113,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 166.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

