Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $314.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $303.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $193.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,983. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $242.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
