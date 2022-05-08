ARMOR Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $43,850.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,485,687% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00344699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00193498 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00553632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00039216 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,538.89 or 1.93267740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.