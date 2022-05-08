argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. argenx had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 75.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

ARGX traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $316.43. 482,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.56 and a 200-day moving average of $300.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $356.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after buying an additional 58,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in argenx by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $8,480,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of argenx by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

